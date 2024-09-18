World Cup legend SALVATORE 'TOTO' SCHILLACI passes away at 59 after suffering with colon cancer

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - World Cup legend, Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci has died at the of 59 after a battle with colon cancer.
The Italian icon, who lit up the nation's home World Cup in
1990, played for Juventus and Inter in a glittering career. He made 384
match appearances and scored 159 goals.
The former striker, who came second in the 1990 Ballon
d'Or, won the Golden Boot award, having scored six times for Italy, as well as
the Player of the Tournament trophy.
Following his retirement, he returned to his native Palermo
where he opened a youth academy of football.
Schillaci was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago and
faced a major setback in his fight against the disease this month when he
was hospitalised with an atrial arrhythmia.
On Wednesday morning, Inter posted a heartfelt message in
tribute to a club legend, reading: 'He made an entire nation dream during the
Magic Nights of Italia 90.
'FC Internazionale Milano gathers around the Schillaci
family for the passing of Totò.'
Juventus, meanwhile, released a club statement: 'Salvatore
Schillaci left us today; too soon, too soon, at 59 years old.
'We fell in love with Totò right away.
'With his desire, his story, his passion, and you could see
it in every game he played.
'We at Juve were lucky enough to get excited about him
before, in that incredible summer of 1990, the whole of Italy did, enchanted by
his wonderfully energetic celebrations.
'Because Totò arrived at Juve in '89, and in that season he
scored 15 goals in the league, 4 in the UEFA Cup and 2 in the Italian Cup.
Numbers that, in fact, earned him the blue jersey in the Italian World Cup,
which - also thanks to him - became what we all remember as the month of the
"Magic Nights".'
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: 'A football icon
leaves us, a man who entered the hearts of Italians and sports lovers around
the world.
'Salvatore Schillaci, known to all as Totò, the bomber of
the magical nights of Italia '90 with our National team.
'Thank you for the emotions you gave us, for making us
dream, cheer, hug and wave our Tricolore. Have a good trip, champion.'
The Mayor of Palermo added: 'With the premature passing of
Totò Schillaci, the city mourns the loss of the most representative Palermo
footballer in history at a global level.
'A popularity that, however, has never changed Schillaci,
who has always maintained a kind, humble and helpful soul.'
0 Comments