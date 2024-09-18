World Cup legend SALVATORE 'TOTO' SCHILLACI passes away at 59 after suffering with colon cancer







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - World Cup legend, Salvatore 'Toto' Schillaci has died at the of 59 after a battle with colon cancer.

The Italian icon, who lit up the nation's home World Cup in 1990, played for Juventus and Inter in a glittering career. He made 384 match appearances and scored 159 goals.

The former striker, who came second in the 1990 Ballon d'Or, won the Golden Boot award, having scored six times for Italy, as well as the Player of the Tournament trophy.

Following his retirement, he returned to his native Palermo where he opened a youth academy of football.

Schillaci was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago and faced a major setback in his fight against the disease this month when he was hospitalised with an atrial arrhythmia.

On Wednesday morning, Inter posted a heartfelt message in tribute to a club legend, reading: 'He made an entire nation dream during the Magic Nights of Italia 90.

'FC Internazionale Milano gathers around the Schillaci family for the passing of Totò.'

Juventus, meanwhile, released a club statement: 'Salvatore Schillaci left us today; too soon, too soon, at 59 years old.

'We fell in love with Totò right away.

'With his desire, his story, his passion, and you could see it in every game he played.

'We at Juve were lucky enough to get excited about him before, in that incredible summer of 1990, the whole of Italy did, enchanted by his wonderfully energetic celebrations.

'Because Totò arrived at Juve in '89, and in that season he scored 15 goals in the league, 4 in the UEFA Cup and 2 in the Italian Cup. Numbers that, in fact, earned him the blue jersey in the Italian World Cup, which - also thanks to him - became what we all remember as the month of the "Magic Nights".'

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: 'A football icon leaves us, a man who entered the hearts of Italians and sports lovers around the world.

'Salvatore Schillaci, known to all as Totò, the bomber of the magical nights of Italia '90 with our National team.

'Thank you for the emotions you gave us, for making us dream, cheer, hug and wave our Tricolore. Have a good trip, champion.'

The Mayor of Palermo added: 'With the premature passing of Totò Schillaci, the city mourns the loss of the most representative Palermo footballer in history at a global level.

'A popularity that, however, has never changed Schillaci, who has always maintained a kind, humble and helpful soul.'