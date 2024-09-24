Former crypto executive jailed for participating in ‘biggest financial scam of all time’

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - A former top executive of fraudulent cryptocurrency empire FTX has been jailed for two years after apologising for her role in one of the biggest financial scams of all time.
Caroline Ellison, 30, was the CEO of Alameda Research and
former romantic partner of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced to
25 years in prison for scamming customers and investors out of billions of
dollars in cryptocurrency.
Ellison, who turned on Bankman-Fried and served as the
case’s star witness, was commended for her cooperation in the case by US
District Judge Lewis A Kaplan, who said her testimony was “very, very
substantial” and showed no inconsistencies with the prosecutor’s case. But he
said a prison sentence was necessary because she had participated in what might
be the “greatest financial fraud ever perpetrated in this country and probably
anywhere else” or at least close to it.
He said in such a serious case, he could not let cooperation
be a get-out-of-jail-free card.
“I’ve seen a lot of co-operators in 30 years here. I’ve
never seen one quite like Ms Ellison,” he said.
She was ordered to report to prison on November 7.
Ellison pleaded guilty nearly two years ago and gave
evidence against Bankman-Fried for nearly three days at a trial last November.
At sentencing, she emotionally apologised to anyone hurt by the fraud that
stretched from 2017 to 2022.
“I’m deeply ashamed of what I’ve done,” she said, adding
that she was “so so sorry” to everyone she had harmed directly or indirectly.
In a court filing, prosecutors said her testimony was the
“cornerstone of the trial” against Bankman-Fried, 32, who was found guilty of
fraud and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Asking the court for a lighter sentence, Ellison’s lawyers
cited both her evidence at the trial and the trauma of her off-and-on romantic
relationship with Bankman-Fried, but they also stressed that she was not trying
to evade responsibility for her crimes.
“Caroline blames no one but herself for what she did,” her
lawyers wrote in a court filing. “She regrets her role deeply and will carry
shame and remorse to her grave.”
FTX was one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency
exchanges, known for its Superbowl TV ad and its extensive lobbying campaign in
Washington before it collapsed in 2022. US prosecutors accused Bankman-Fried
and other top executives of looting customer accounts on the exchange to make
risky investments, make millions of dollars of illegal political donations,
bribe Chinese officials and buy luxury real estate in the Caribbean.
Ellison was chief executive at Alameda Research, a
cryptocurrency hedge fund controlled by Bankman-Fried that was used to process
some customer funds from FTX. Her work relationship with Bankman-Fried was
complicated by her romantic feelings for him, her lawyers wrote in a court
filing.
“From the start, Mr Bankman-Fried’s behaviour was erratic
and manipulative,” her lawyers said. "He initially professed strong
feelings for Caroline and suggested their liaison would develop into a full
relationship.
“But after a few weeks, he would ‘ghost’ Caroline without
explanation, avoiding her outside of work and refusing to respond to messages
that were not work-related.”
As the business began to falter, Ellison divulged the
massive fraud to employees who worked for her even before FTX filed for
bankruptcy, her lawyers wrote.
Ultimately, she also spoke extensively with US
investigators.
“Ellison co-operated at great personal and professional
cost, enduring harsh media and public scrutiny and attempted witness tampering
by Bankman-Fried,” prosecutors wrote.
They said she was forthcoming about her own misconduct and
was “uniquely positioned to explain not only the what and how of
Bankman-Fried’s crimes, but also the why.”
Since testifying at Bankman-Fried’s trial, Ellison has
engaged in extensive charity work, written a novel and worked with her parents
on a maths enrichment textbook for advanced high school students, according to
her lawyers. They said she also now has a healthy romantic relationship and has
reconnected with high school friends she had lost touch with while she worked
for and sometimes dated Bankman-Fried from 2017 until late 2022.
