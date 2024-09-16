FBI says former President DONALD TRUMP was the target of 'an apparent assassination attempt' as they provide details of the incident







Monday, September 16, 2024 - Donald Trump was the target of ''what appears to be an attempted assassination'' at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, the FBI said.

This comes just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another attempt on his life.

The former president said he was safe and well, and authorities held a man in custody.

U.S. Secret Service agents posted a few holes up from where Trump was playing golf noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

An agent fired and the gunman dropped the rifle and fled in an SUV, leaving the firearm behind along with two backpacks, a scope used for aiming and a GoPro camera, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

The items the gunman left behind are being processed as evidence.

Trump was not hurt and is safe. He released a statement addressing the incident

The gunman was later taken into custody in a neighboring county.