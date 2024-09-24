DIDDY's children break silence over speculation surrounding deceased mother KIM PORTER's involvement after rapper's was on trafficking charge







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Diddy's children have broken their silence after their father's s3x trafficking arrest.

Four of the embattled rapper's children issued a joint statement on Instagram on Tuesday night, September 24.

The statement was signed off by Diddy's three children with late partner Kim Porter: Christian, 26, Jessie, and D'Lila, both 17, in addition to her eldest son Quincy, 33, who she shared with singer Al B. Sure! whom the rapper later adopted.

Porter, who was an American model, passed away of lobar pneumonia after several days of 'flu-like symptoms' at the age of 47 in November 2018.

She and Diddy, born Sean Combs were in an on-off relationship from 1994 until 2007.

The statement from her children read:

'WE HAVE SEEN SO MANY HURTFUL AND FALSE RUMORS CIRCULATING ABOUT OUR PARENTS. KIM PORTER AND SEAN COMBS' RELATIONSHIP. AS WELL AS ABOUT OUR MOM'S TRAGIC PASSING. THAT WE FEEL THE NEED TO SPEAK OUT.'

CLAIMS THAT OUR MOM WROTE A BOOK ARE SIMPLY UNTRUE. SHE DID NOT, AND ANYONE CLAIMING TO HAVE A MANUSCRIPT IS MISREPRESENTING THEMSELVES. ADDITIONALLY. PLEASE UNDERSTAND THAT ANY SO-CALLED 'FRIEND' SPEAKING ON BEHALF OF OUR MOM OR HER FAMILY IS NOT A FRIEND. NOR DO THEY HAVE HER BEST INTERESTS AT HEART.

‘OUR LIVES WERE SHATTERED WHEN WE LOST OUR MOTHER. SHE WAS OUR WORLD. AND NOTHING HAS BEEN THE SAME SINCE SHE PASSED.’

The statement continued: 'WHILE IT HAS BEEN INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT TO RECONCILE HOW SHE COULD BE TAKEN FROM US TOO SOON, THE CAUSE OF HER DEATH HAS LONG BEEN ESTABLISHED. THERE WAS NO FOUL PLAY. GRIEF IS A LIFELONG PROCESS. AND WE ASK THAT EVERYONE RESPECT OUR REQUEST FOR PEACE AS WE CONTINUE TO COPE WITH HER LOSS EVERY DAY.

'WE ARE DEEPLY SADDENED THAT THE WORLD HAS MADE A SPECTACLE OF WHAT HAS BEEN THE MOST TRAGIC EVENT OF OUR LIVES. OUR MOTHER SHOULD BE REMEMBERED FOR THE BEAUTIFUL. STRONG. KIND.

AND LOVING WOMAN SHE WAS. HER MEMORY SHOULD NOT BE TAINTED BY HORRIFIC CONSPIRACY THEORIES.'

They concluded: 'WE ASK THAT EVERYONE PLEASE RESPECT OUR MOTHER, KIM PORTER.

'AND HOLD HER LEGACY IN HIGH REGARD SO THAT SHE MAY REST IN PEACE. IT'S WHAT SHE DESERVES.

'WE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU MOMMY.'





The statement comes after a new book is alleged to be Porter's memoir that includes claims of Diddy assaulting his late girlfriend, taping himself having sex with a male teenage popstar, and having sex parties with an Oscar winner and his wife.

The 60-page book published on September 6, titled Kim's Lost Words, claims to be a collection of the diaries of Porter leaked by her friends.

The statement took aim at the book as Porter's four children continued:

In addition to the four children Combs shared with Porter he also has three children with three other women: son Justin, 30, and daughters Chance, 18, and Love, 23 months.