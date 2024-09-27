'Diddy Oil' - Rapper, 50 CENT, trolls DIDDY with fake baby oil product







Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Rapper, 50 Cent is once again throwing shade at rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs after his arrest and the recent revelations about his "Freak Off" parties.

50 Cent has clarified that he never attended a Diddy party, claiming they only shared a professional relationship and were never friends.

After Diddy's arrest last Monday, his indictment was unsealed the next day, revealing that authorities discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil at his residence during a raid in March of this year.

The oils were allegedly part of the sexual items Diddy used to organize his "Freak Offs," which have been described as drug-induced orgies that he directed and produced, involving both female victims and male prostitutes.

However, Diddy's lawyer claimed the embattled rapper was found with so many bottles of baby oil in his home because he likes to buy in bulk like any other American.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Post, Marc Agnifilio said: 'I don't think it was 1,000. I think it was a lot. I mean, there is a Costco right down the street. I think Americans buy in bulk, as we know.'

'And you know these are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can't get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow s3x is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.' he added.

Reacting to Agnifilio's explanation after having previously taken a jab at Diddy, 50 Cent shared a picture of Johnson Baby Oil with Diddy's name edited onto the label.

Taking to X on Wednesday night, September 25, 50 Cent shared an image of Johnson's Baby Oil, seemingly parodying one of the many bottles found in Diddy's home. However, this version was edited to feature Diddy's name, with the inscription reading, "Diddy Oil."

He also added the caption; "Coming soon! LOL," as if he were planning to mass-produce the oil.