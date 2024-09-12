Detectives raid an apartment in Athi River after getting intelligence reports and arrest a Kamba woman in connection with narcotics trafficking (PHOTOs).





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit and the Anti-Narcotic Unit, acting on information from the public, raided Mutete Flats in Athi River, Machakos County and arrested Teresia Mwikali in connection with narcotics trafficking.

The officers recovered two greenish gunny sacks and four packages of greenish dry plant material, which are suspected to be cannabis.

In addition to the suspected drugs, the search also uncovered empty gunny sacks, polythene papers, a debit card, and a weighing scale.

The suspect has been detained at Muthaiga Police Station and is expected to face charges at the JKIA Law Courts.





In another separate incident, detectives intercepted a red motorcycle (KMGA 434P) and conducted a search leading to the discovery of 50 rolls of dry plant material wrapped in khaki papers and two bundles of loose dry plant material wrapped in old newspapers, all suspected to be cannabis.

These items were found stuffed in a yellowish gunny bag held by a pillion passenger namely John Hero Komora, 31.

All three occupants of the motorcycle have been arrested and are currently in custody, awaiting arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.