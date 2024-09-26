Cytonn Investments Boss EDWIN DANDE almost lynched by investors within the court premises after allegedly conning them Ksh 14 Billion - Police had to whisk him away (VIDEO).

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Drama unfolded within the court premises after angry investors accosted Cytonn Investments Chief Executive Officer Edwin Dande and threatened to beat him up.
The investors had turned up for the hearing of a case
filed in the High Court after they lost Ksh 14 billion to the company
through a dubious investment scheme.
They accused the CEO of being protected by the court and
rogue police officers.
Police officers whisked him away after the situation
escalated.
When launching operations, Cytonn ran glitzy ads in which
it invited prospective investors to be “Cytonnaires’ and not regular
millionaires.
Promising annual returns of up to 18 percent with minimal
risk, Cyton drew thousands of middle-class Kenyans and wealthy investors from
whom it raised billions of shillings.
For about three years, investors enjoyed the highest
returns in the fixed-income world which Cytonn said was due to the
elimination of middlemen such as banks by connecting savers with property
developers directly.
Cytonn, however, went into a comprehensive default in
early 2020, a move it blamed on the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As the legal battles unfolded, it emerged that Cytonn’s
founders had deliberately structured to shield the real estate assets from the
investors.
Earlier this year, the High Court ordered the liquation of
investment projects owned by Cytonn Real Estate to recover more than Ksh 14
billion the firm owes 4,000 investors.
Watch the video of the CEO being confronted by angry investors.
We will not allow fraudsters to use the court process to frustrate creditors … never Hii pesa sio ya mama yake pic.twitter.com/D5n6OE7Pft— kioko Nguti (@miamoreazure) September 25, 2024
