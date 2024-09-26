Man captured on CCTV stealing a car at hotel’s parking lot in Embu town (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Police are pursuing a man who was captured on camera stealing a car at a hotel’s parking lot in Embu town.

He walked into the hotel disguised as a customer and went to the parking lot, where he stole a Toyota Allion and drove off.

In the footage, the suspect is seen walking towards the parking lot and opening the car without any struggle, before driving off.

The owner of the car found it missing after leaving the hotel, prompting him to review the CCTV cameras.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.