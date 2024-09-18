CARDI B and OFFSET sued over nonpayment for mansion in 'Like What' video







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Cardi B and Offset are facing a lawsuit over the use of a luxury Beverly Hills mansion featured in their music video for Cardi’s song Like What, which Offset directed.

The lawsuit, filed by the property owner, claims the couple misrepresented their plans to shoot a TikTok video, rather than a full-fledged music video, in order to avoid paying the usual rental fees.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the homeowner allowed Cardi, Offset, and their team to use the property for free, believing it was for a brief TikTok video. The owner alleges that had he known the property was being used for a high-production music video, which has since amassed over 27 million views on YouTube, he would have charged the appropriate rental fees. The homeowner is now seeking damages in excess of $35,000.

The property, which had previously been rented by Justin Bieber and featured in a Logan Paul video, plays a significant role in the Like What music video. The lawsuit claims that Cardi B and Offset have profited from the use of the mansion without properly compensating the homeowner.

In response, Cardi B has denied the allegations and is fighting back. She took to social media to address the lawsuit, claiming she paid $10,000 in cash for 24-hour use of the mansion and paid additional fees for going over the allotted time. Cardi insists the property owner was present throughout the entire shoot, along with realtors, and that they were aware a full music video was being filmed, not just a TikTok clip.

Cardi tweeted, "We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours... Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video... IRON YOUR BEST SUIT BITCH I’ll see you in court!!!!"

The lawsuit comes at a challenging time for the couple, who recently welcomed their third child together amid ongoing divorce proceedings. Despite the legal drama, Cardi B remains adamant about proving her case in court.