A well-wisher repairs the Soimet-Ndarugu Bridge in Nakuru County after it was abandoned by the area leaders (PHOTOs).


Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - A well-wisher has come to the rescue of Soimet and Ndarugu residents in Nakuru Country by repairing a key bridge in the area which was abandoned by local leaders, including the area Member of Parliament Samuel Arama.

Crossing the dilapidated bridge has been a terrifying experience for the residents, including school-going children.

The residents tried to reach out to their leaders for help but their pleas fell on deaf ears, forcing a well-wisher to intervene.

The well-wisher used his own resources to repair the bridge to ease the movement of the residents and avert deaths.

