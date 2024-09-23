A man wails uncontrollably after being conned while buying a TV along Luthuli Avenue (VIDEO).





Monday, September 23, 2024 - An elderly man went to an electronics shop along Luthuli Avenue to buy a TV, only to lose his hard-earned cash after being conned by the ruthless traders.

In a video shared on social media, the victim is seen wailing uncontrollably outside the shop shortly after being conned.

A young man tries to calm down the elderly man in vain as he continues to wail.

The shop where the victim was conned is run by rogue traders who target the elderly and people who are new in the city.

They ask the buyers to pay extra charges for tuners and subscriptions.

When buyers fail to produce the extra money, they end up with lower-quality TVs.

At times, the traders refuse to refund the money to the buyers.

The notorious traders are protected by police officers from Kamukunji and Central Police Stations.

Watch the video.

