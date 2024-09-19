"A friend said whoever doesn't have a son can't be done giving birth" - Mother of two girls narrates how she is being pressured to conceive a male child







Thursday, September 19, 2024 - A woman called Chikadibia Sandra Ezerime has narrated how she handles pressure put on her by relatives and friends to produce a male child.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 19, the mother of two girls revealed that some relatives and a close friend kept telling her that her childbirth journey is incomplete without a male child.

Sandra shared a screenshot of a chat in which she blocked a friend who said: “As an Igbo woman, you should have a male child.”

"After I gave birth to my “Last born”, some relatives called me and were like “Chi, you know you have to give us a son…..”. I said okay and ended the call, then I told my mom to warn them because the next time, I wouldn’t be nice," she wrote.

Where I drew the line was when a very close friend chatted me up to say “Who doesn't have a son can't be done giving birth”, I threw our closeness away and gave her the best reply.

This same close friend told me she wished my second baby was a boy before she congratulated me when I called to tell her I gave birth.

I don't know why people think it's okay to talk carelessly to someone because you are close to them, you cross boundaries unprovoked.

Thank God for the man I am married to, we both agreed on how many kids we wanted before we married. I love how he responds to friends and extended families who try to show fake concern when they call him regarding a male child.

I love how he tells them to change their archaic mentality, I love how he tells them his wife needs to recover from the trauma of childbirth, I love how he reminds them that this present economy doesn't deserve more than the number of children you can comfortably take care of, I love how he preaches to them the importance of a girl child.

If we ever change our mind about having a third baby, it's solely our decision to make NOT YOURS. Who even told these idiöts that the third will be a boy? So I'll keep popping out babies till it's a boy. Insensitive lots everywhere.



