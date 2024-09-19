"A friend said whoever doesn't have a son can't be done giving birth" - Mother of two girls narrates how she is being pressured to conceive a male child

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - A woman called Chikadibia Sandra Ezerime has narrated how she handles pressure put on her by relatives and friends to produce a male child.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, September 19, the mother of
two girls revealed that some relatives and a close friend kept telling her that
her childbirth journey is incomplete without a male child.
Sandra shared a screenshot of a chat in which she blocked a
friend who said: “As an Igbo woman, you should have a male child.”
"After I gave birth to
my “Last born”, some relatives called me and were like “Chi, you know you have
to give us a son…..”. I said okay and ended the call, then I told my mom to
warn them because the next time, I wouldn’t be nice," she wrote.
Where I drew the line was
when a very close friend chatted me up to say “Who doesn't have a son can't be
done giving birth”, I threw our closeness away and gave her the best reply.
This same close friend told
me she wished my second baby was a boy before she congratulated me when I
called to tell her I gave birth.
I don't know why people think
it's okay to talk carelessly to someone because you are close to them, you
cross boundaries unprovoked.
Thank God for the man I am
married to, we both agreed on how many kids we wanted before we married. I love
how he responds to friends and extended families who try to show fake concern
when they call him regarding a male child.
I love how he tells them to
change their archaic mentality, I love how he tells them his wife needs to
recover from the trauma of childbirth, I love how he reminds them that this
present economy doesn't deserve more than the number of children you can comfortably
take care of, I love how he preaches to them the importance of a girl child.
If we ever change our mind about having a third baby, it's solely our decision to make NOT YOURS. Who even told these idiöts that the third will be a boy? So I'll keep popping out babies till it's a boy. Insensitive lots everywhere.
