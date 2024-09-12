A beautiful lady who snitches for NIS and State House operatives during youth-led protests unmasked - She is called WARIDA





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A pretty lady who reportedly infiltrates youth-led protests to snitch for the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and State House Operatives has been unmasked.

Her name is Warida and she has been in the frontline during most of the protests, including the anti-finance bill protests.

Reports indicate that she works closely with the Statehouse Communication team and NIS.

According to social media personality George T. Diano, who was among those arrested for organizing anti-finance bill protests, they have nicknamed her ‘Kimenyi” for being a snitch.

Earlier today, she joined a group of youthful Kenyans who staged protests at Hillside Academy School in Endarasha, Nyeri, to push for the speedy search of over 70 allegedly missing pupils as well as justice for the 21 who died in an inferno last week.

She was allegedly there to snitch for security agencies while masquerading as a protester.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.