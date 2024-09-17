17 killed in mass shooting in South Africa







Monday, September 30, 2024 - Seventeen people have been killed in a brutal mass shooting in the remote town of Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

According to reports from the BBC, police confirmed that two homesteads were targeted in the attack.

In one of the locations, at least 12 women and one man were killed, while three women and one man were murdered at the second site. An 18th victim is in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital.

South African police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the attack, but no arrests have been made so far. Senzo Mchunu, the Police Minister, is expected to visit the area and provide updates on the ongoing investigation.

Local media report that the victims were preparing for a traditional mourning ceremony in memory of a mother and daughter who were murdered a year ago. The group was packing goods and presents, including furniture, for the event when the gunmen attacked on Friday night.

“The gunmen came and shot randomly, k!lling everyone. Women and children were also killed in the bloody shooting,” the reports stated, leaving the local community in fear.

Authorities are yet to establish a motive behind the attack, and investigations are continuing.