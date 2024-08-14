You are a serial liar! Stop using UHURU’s name to justify your greed – KIONI slams RAILA for lying to the public about his controversial deal with RUTO

Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has lambasted ODM Leader Raila Odinga for lying to the public about his controversial deal with President William Ruto.
This is after Raila claimed that
former President Uhuru Kenyatta urged him to engage with Ruto and form a
broad-based government with him in order to neutralize anti-government protests
that were led by the Gen Zs.
However, addressing the media
yesterday, Kioni accused Raila of attempting to tarnish Uhuru’s reputation to
justify his greed after joining Ruto’s government.
He criticised Raila for
intentionally dragging Uhuru’s name into the controversy as a means of
deflecting blame from his own controversial decision to work with the Kenya
Kwanza regime.
Kioni noted that Raila’s move to
form a broad-based government was a mistake, driven by the declining popularity
of his own position among Kenyans.
“Dragging other people’s names
through the mud does not absolve you of your own poor decisions,” Kioni said.
“When you make a mistake, it’s important to own up to it rather than shifting
the blame.”
According to the former Ndaragua
MP, Raila has a history of misleading the public for personal advantage.
He cited the National Dialogue
Committee (NADCO) report, accusing Odinga of failing to keep the Azimio team
fully informed while engaging with the government behind closed doors.
