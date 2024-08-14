You are a serial liar! Stop using UHURU’s name to justify your greed – KIONI slams RAILA for lying to the public about his controversial deal with RUTO





Thursday, August 15, 2024 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has lambasted ODM Leader Raila Odinga for lying to the public about his controversial deal with President William Ruto.

This is after Raila claimed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta urged him to engage with Ruto and form a broad-based government with him in order to neutralize anti-government protests that were led by the Gen Zs.

However, addressing the media yesterday, Kioni accused Raila of attempting to tarnish Uhuru’s reputation to justify his greed after joining Ruto’s government.

He criticised Raila for intentionally dragging Uhuru’s name into the controversy as a means of deflecting blame from his own controversial decision to work with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Kioni noted that Raila’s move to form a broad-based government was a mistake, driven by the declining popularity of his own position among Kenyans.

“Dragging other people’s names through the mud does not absolve you of your own poor decisions,” Kioni said. “When you make a mistake, it’s important to own up to it rather than shifting the blame.”

According to the former Ndaragua MP, Raila has a history of misleading the public for personal advantage.

He cited the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) report, accusing Odinga of failing to keep the Azimio team fully informed while engaging with the government behind closed doors.

