Watch the moment a man tries to steal an old LADY's bag outside a five-star hotel (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – A video shows a man trying to steal a bag from an elderly woman outside an expensive hotel in central London before being chased away by brave onlookers.

The video, posted on the X account London & UK Street News, shows a man briskly walking up alongside the woman before a tussle ensues over what appears to be a bag in her hand.

Two women with her can be seen attempting to help, before a man in a suit is shown rushing in out of nowhere, getting the other man in a chokehold from behind and dragging him away.

The alleged thief then scrambles down the street, knocking over a rope barrier as he disappears out of view.

Another man appears to follow close behind when the alleged attempted theft takes place but doesn't get involved in the scuffle. He's then seen bolting away in the same direction as the other man.

The footage was uploaded with the caption: "A woman nearly had her bag taken outside a brown hotel in London a couple of days ago..."

It appears to have happened outside Brown's Hotel in Mayfair, an affluent area beloved by London's super-rich. Brown's is the capital's oldest luxury hotel and has accommodated all manner of major figures, including the late Princess Diana, Oscar Wilde, Mahatma Gandhi and former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Watch the video below.