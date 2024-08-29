Video of Kenyans looting after a lorry carrying bread was involved in an accident along Peponi Road - Wakenya Hawana Huruma (WATCH).


Thursday, August 29, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment Kenyans went on a looting spree after a lorry carrying bread was involved in an accident.

The lorry lost brakes and landed in a thicket, giving the area residents a chance to loot.

They were seen carrying crates of bread from the lorry and leaving the accident scene in a hurry after stealing.

