Video of Kenyans looting after a lorry carrying bread was involved in an accident along Peponi Road - Wakenya Hawana Huruma (WATCH).

Thursday, August 29, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment Kenyans went on a looting spree after a lorry carrying bread was involved in an accident.
The lorry lost brakes and landed in a thicket, giving the
area residents a chance to loot.
They were seen carrying crates of bread from the lorry and
leaving the accident scene in a hurry after stealing.
Watch video.
BREAKING NEWS— Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 28, 2024
A lorry carrying Bread overturns along Peponi Road.
Look at what Peponi Residents are doing. N/B :No Casualties! pic.twitter.com/AJ9TPmvX7P
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments