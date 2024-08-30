Usivae Kofia Mbele Ya Rais - GACHAGUA lectures JOHO for lacking manners (VIDEO).





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called out Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho after he wore a cap in the presence of the President.

Speaking during a development tour of the Nyanza region, Gachagua lamented that some of the newly appointed Cabinet Secretaries are yet to adapt and took a dig at Joho.

“Wewe Joho usivae kofia mbele ya Rais. Wewe ni waziri sasa,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said it was disrespectful for a leader to wear a cap in the presence of the President.

He also lamented that Joho has been referring to himself as ODM deputy party leader even after resigning, following his appointment to the Cabinet.

Watch the video.

Rigathi Gachagua ameambia Joho next time asivae kofia mbele ya Rais William Ruto. pic.twitter.com/UhCOMKJqUr — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 29, 2024

