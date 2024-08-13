Two people killed at rapper BOOSIE BADAZZ's concert







Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Two men were killed before an outdoor show that was headlined by American rapper Boosie Badazz

Boosie, 41, was among the performers slated to play a show at the I-29 Speedway titled The Pull Up Car Show and Music Fest on Saturday, August 10, organizers said.

Omaha, Nebraska natives Marcus L. Johnson, 28, and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27, 'died as a result of the shooting,' in the parking lot at the venue, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Musical artists including Rob49 and Rich the Factor, and comedians Josh El Stupo & Scruncho, had also been advertised to also play at the event, organizers said.

The comedy performances were slated to commence at 6 p.m. Saturday, while the musical artists were slated to take the stage from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., the statement said.

According to the Iowa DPS, authorities with the the Mills County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting 'at approximately 8:59 p.m.' Saturday.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released.

Authorities had 'secured' the area where the shooting had taken place at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the radio conglomerate KMA Land.

Law enforcement was seeking at least three subjects, reportedly in a black Mercedes sedan,' KMA Land reported.

The Omaha Police helicopter ABLE-1 was requested by authorities to conduct a thorough search of the surrounding region, according to KMA Land.

Boosie was not apparently aware a shooting had occurred in an Instagram clip he posted to more than 1 million followers after the show was cancelled.

'They just shut the concert down,' Boosie said as he appeared to be seated in a vehicle. 'I've been in the back a couple of hours waiting to perform and they just shut the concert down - I don't know - some s*** happened in the front.'

Boosie said he was headed to a nearby lounge in the wake of the cancelled show.

'We’re going to take it to Crush Ultra Lounge, the party don’t stop,' he said. 'Guess they gonna have to book me again in Omaha, but we finna … we finna take it to Crush man.'

Boosie captioned the post: 'Omaha Police Shut The Concert Down So Now We Headed Downtown Omaha To Crush Ultra Lounge Official After Party.'

Officials with the Iowa DPS said that their probe into the incident is continuing and 'no additional information will be released at this time.'

The Iowa DPS said that 'the Mills County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, and several surrounding law enforcement agencies' in their investigation.