Two people killed at rapper BOOSIE BADAZZ's concert

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 – Two men were killed before an outdoor show that was headlined by American rapper Boosie Badazz
Boosie, 41, was among the performers slated to play a show
at the I-29 Speedway titled The Pull Up Car Show and Music Fest on
Saturday, August 10, organizers said.
Omaha, Nebraska natives Marcus L. Johnson, 28, and
Charles A. Williams Jr., 27, 'died as a result of the shooting,' in the
parking lot at the venue, the Iowa Department of Public
Safety said in a statement.
Musical artists including Rob49 and Rich the Factor, and
comedians Josh El Stupo & Scruncho, had also been advertised to also play
at the event, organizers
said.
The comedy performances were slated to commence at 6 p.m.
Saturday, while the musical artists were slated to take the stage from 8 p.m.
to 11 p.m., the statement said.
According to the Iowa DPS, authorities with the the Mills
County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting 'at approximately 8:59 p.m.'
Saturday.
Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately
released.
Authorities had 'secured' the area where the shooting had
taken place at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the radio
conglomerate KMA Land.
Law enforcement was seeking at least three subjects,
reportedly in a black Mercedes sedan,' KMA Land reported.
The Omaha Police helicopter ABLE-1 was requested by
authorities to conduct a thorough search of the surrounding region, according
to KMA Land.
Boosie was not apparently aware a shooting had occurred in
an Instagram clip he posted to more than 1 million followers after the show was
cancelled.
'They just shut the concert down,' Boosie said as he
appeared to be seated in a vehicle. 'I've been in the back a couple of hours
waiting to perform and they just shut the concert down - I don't know - some
s*** happened in the front.'
Boosie said he was headed to a nearby lounge in the wake of
the cancelled show.
'We’re going to take it to Crush Ultra Lounge, the party
don’t stop,' he said. 'Guess they gonna have to book me again in Omaha, but we
finna … we finna take it to Crush man.'
Boosie captioned the post: 'Omaha Police Shut The Concert
Down So Now We Headed Downtown Omaha To Crush Ultra Lounge Official After
Party.'
Officials with the Iowa DPS said that their probe into the
incident is continuing and 'no additional information will be released at this
time.'
The Iowa DPS said that 'the Mills County Sheriff’s Office is
being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State
Patrol, Omaha Police Department, and several surrounding law enforcement
agencies' in their investigation.
0 Comments