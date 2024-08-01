Turkish President ERDOGAN slaps a child for not kissing his hand (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - This is the disturbing moment Turkey’s president slapped a child on the face for refusing to kiss his hand.

Footage shows Recep Tayyip Erdogan extending his hand for the boy to kiss it – a traditional sign of respect in the country.

The child appeared to hesitate for a moment and the politician flicked his wrist, hitting him on the cheek.

Erdogan then extends his hand again until the boy finally pecks it.

The incident happened at the opening ceremony of the Aider Plateau Protection and Renewal Project in the northern Rize province on July 27.

It was televised on Dokuz 8 TV and the clip has since been widely circulated on X.

The child appeared to be giggling following the slap and remained unfazed by Erdogan’s treatment.

He then hugs the president alongside a second boy also on stage at the event.

Both boys were then handed some money as a gift.

Although some people did not take the slap seriously, arguing that it was light, it has sparked a discussion on social media.

One said: "I wonder how he treats people behind closed doors if he can do that in front of camera."

Some people came to Erdogan’s defence.

One said: "Kissing the hand of your elders, parents, grandparents is a sign of respect especially in Turkey.

"If you don’t do it you get corrected. Especially at a young age."

This is also not the first time the Turkish leader has hit a child publically.

In 2021, he hit a child on the head at an opening ceremony for the offence of cutting a ribbon too early.

