TRUMP urges supporters to 'go after' Meta, Google over alleged assassination censorship

Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - Donald Trump Trump slammed Meta and Google on Tuesday, July 30, for allegedly censoring searches related to the failed attempt on his life and he urged his supporters to "go after" the tech companies.
The Republican presidential candidate took issue with a
number of incidents that included Meta’s AI software calling
the assassination attempt
"fictional," Meta-owned Facebook banning the photo of
Trump raising his fist after the shooting, and Google’s search bar
not bringing up any results about the incident in its dropdown window.
Both companies denied there was any bias, instead claiming
they were innocent mistakes after being contacted by The Post.
However, Trump refused to accept their explanations and he
took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to address it
Trump wrote: "Facebook has just admitted that it
wrongly censored the Trump 'attempted assassination photo,' and got caught.
Same thing for Google.
"They made it virtually impossible to find pictures or
anything about this heinous act. Both are facing BIG BACKLASH OVER CENSORSHIP
CLAIMS."
He continued, "Here we go again, another attempt at
RIGGING THE ELECTION!!! GO AFTER META AND GOOGLE. LET THEM KNOW WE ARE ALL WISE
TO THEM, WILL BE MUCH TOUGHER THIS TIME. MAGA2024!"
The outburst comes after users on X shared reports that
their Facebook accounts labelled the image of Trump pumping his fist in the air
after the July 13 assassination attempt as "altered".
It was accompanied by the message "Independent
fact-checkers reviewed a similar photo and said it was altered in a way that
could mislead people."
A company spokesperson admitted that incorrect fact-checks
were being applied to the photo.
On Tuesday, a Meta executive apologized for the mistakes,
and blamed the faulty results by its AI tool on "hallucinations".
"These types of responses are referred to as
hallucinations, which is an industry-wide issue we see across all generative AI
systems, and is an ongoing challenge for how AI handles real-time events going
forward," said Joel Kaplan, VP of Global Policy.
Kaplan added that "both of these issues are being
addressed."
0 Comments