This Greed Must End - Senator OLEKINA says and reveals that the multi-billion Dupoto Land has been grabbed by powerful cartels and Lands PS NIXON KORIR given 38 acres.

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has raised an alarm after powerful cartels grabbed the multi-billion Dupoto Land in Embakasi South that belongs to the Maasais.
Olekina claims that Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir was
given 38 acres for facilitating the grabbing of the prime land.
The 93-acre parcel of land worth billions of shillings has
been the subject of a court battle after locals who had settled there for many
years moved to the court and accused Kenya Railways Corporation of forceful
eviction without compensation.
They were evicted to pave the way for the construction of the
Standard Gauge Railway.
The prime land has now been grabbed by cartels and the
corrupt Land PS Nixon Korir is a
beneficiary after being given 38 acres.
Korir, a close ally of Ruto, has been on a land-grabbing
spree after he was nominated to the lucrative Lands docket.
Check out Olekina’s tweet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments