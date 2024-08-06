This Greed Must End - Senator OLEKINA says and reveals that the multi-billion Dupoto Land has been grabbed by powerful cartels and Lands PS NIXON KORIR given 38 acres.





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has raised an alarm after powerful cartels grabbed the multi-billion Dupoto Land in Embakasi South that belongs to the Maasais.

Olekina claims that Lands Principal Secretary Nixon Korir was given 38 acres for facilitating the grabbing of the prime land.

The 93-acre parcel of land worth billions of shillings has been the subject of a court battle after locals who had settled there for many years moved to the court and accused Kenya Railways Corporation of forceful eviction without compensation.

They were evicted to pave the way for the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway.

The prime land has now been grabbed by cartels and the corrupt Land PS Nixon Korir is a beneficiary after being given 38 acres.

Korir, a close ally of Ruto, has been on a land-grabbing spree after he was nominated to the lucrative Lands docket.

