‘The Godfather’ star JOHN APREA dead at 83







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - John Aprea, known for portraying a young Salvatore “Sal” Tessio in “The Godfather Part II,” has d!ed at the age of 83.

Aprea “d!ed of natural causes” on Monday, Aug. 5 in Los Angeles surrounded by his loved ones, his manager Will Levine confirmed to Fox News Digital.

“I am very saddened by the d£ath of Mr. Aprea,” Levine told Fox News Digital. “He was an incredibly talented actor and loved by his friends. One of the classiest guys I knew.”

Aprea was born to Italian immigrants in Englewood, New Jersey, in 1941, and landed his first break in the industry in the 1968 Steve McQueen classic San Francisco cop drama, “Bullitt.”

He then went on to play young Tessio in “The Godfather Part II.”

When cast for the role, Aprea reportedly phoned Abe Vigoda, who played the older version of the role in Part I, to ask for character insight.

Vigoda told Aprea, “I don’t know what I did. Just have a good time, kid.”

In addition to soap opera dramas, Aprea starred in a number of crime sagas.

He worked for decades as Alexander Nikos and Lucas Castigliano on the long-running daytime hit, “Another World.”

In addition to his work as a tough guy, Aprea played John Stamos’ father on the family sitcom “Full House.”

Years later, he reprised his role when the series was picked up for a Netflix reboot for “Fuller House.”

Aprea is survived by his wife and partner of 25 years, Betsy Graci, daughter Nicole from a previous marriage, and stepchildren Marika Parker and Valentino Graci.