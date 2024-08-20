KANYE WEST and BIANCA CENSORI make surprise appearance at DONALD TRUMP rally in Beverly Hills







Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Kanye West is showing support for Donald Trump again and this time he and wife Bianca Censori made a surprise appearance at a Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills, California.

According to a TikTok video shared by a Trump supporter who attended the rally on Saturday, August 17, the “Gold Digger” rapper and his wife pulled up to the gathering in his Tesla Cybertruck.

Fans who were waving “Make America Great Again” flags quickly flocked to the couple’s vehicle and were shocked to see West and Censori inside.

In the clip, the Yeezy founder spoke to the crowd but his words could not be heard over the screaming fans.

Meanwhile, Censori, 29, seemed uncomfortable as she sat in the passenger seat, looking away from the crowd.

After a few seconds, West quickly drove off as the fans screamed, “We love you, Kanye!”

Though West, 47, has been quiet about the upcoming presidential election between Kamala Harris and Trump, 78, he previously threw his support behind the former president.

In 2016, Kanye told the crowd at his San Jose, California, concert that if he had voted, he would have cast a ballot for Trump.

Over the years, West has also rocked the red “Make America Great Again” and visited Trump at the White House to discuss prison reform and other issues.

In 2022, Trump slammed Kanye West for inviting far-right activist Nick Fuentes to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida for dinner.

At the time, Trump called Kanye a "seriously troubled man".

“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye, who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else,” the politician wrote on Truth Social at the time, “and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice.’”

Trump added: “He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!”

West reportedly asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate at the dinner.