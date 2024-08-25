Speaker MOSES WETANGULA was to be arrested over the gold scamming saga after he was invited for an official trip to Dubai but an insider blew the whistle (LOOK).





Sunday, August 25, 2024 - National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula was to be arrested had he honored an invitation for an official trip to Dubai.

He has been avoiding trips to Dubai after he was linked to a fake gold scam that saw a Saudi royal defrauded millions of shillings.

An ally got wind of plans to arrest him, prompting him to cancel the trip.

His office fixed for him a trip to Rome to act as a cover-up for his decision to skip the first invite.

The cover-up trip in Rome.

Are Kenyans aware that Their Speaker Moses wetangula is In Rome doing this ? Is it an official trip or personal ? If official what's the ROI for Kenyans?🚨kairo miguna miguna pic.twitter.com/NQgxgH2kOt — Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) August 25, 2024

