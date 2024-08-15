Sending money back home is a common African practice that I absolutely hate, I'll let you starve to death - ELSA MAJIMBO (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - Kenyan comedian, Elsa Majimbo has criticized Africans who send money to extended family members back home.

According to Majimbo, she watched an aunty of hers beg her father for money when she was a child and now she's grown and the said relative has moved to begging her.

Majimbo said she would let such a relative starve to death since she is too lazy to be alive.

Watch the video below