See how JUNET MOHAMED mocked DP GACHAGUA over his ‘obsession’ with ‘mountains’ – Kikuyus will not like this!





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Suna East MP Junet Mohamed mocked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday, who has declared himself the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region.

The incident occurred during the homecoming ceremony of Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi in Homa Bay County, where the chief guests were President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In his sarcastic speech, Junet 'donated' several hills in Nyanza to the Deputy President, presumably referring to Gachagua's ongoing lobbying for the Mt Kenya region.

Junet listed some of the hills in Homa Bay that might be up for grabs by the DP, adding that he was welcome to stay among them.

"I’ve seen you’ve been out with your deputy. You know, Kenya is a very interesting place. We are in a period of appreciating mountains.

"You’ve seen there are many mountains here, and I want to donate three mountains to the deputy president so that when he comes back here, he can live with us on these mountains.

"There’s Gwassi Hill, Migori, and Nyasare.

"Let’s connect these mountains so that we all live on the mountain together," Junet said amid laughter.

The DP has come under criticism for his consistent support for his backyard, popularly referring to the region as Mlima.

The Kenyan DAILY POST