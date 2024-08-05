See how embattled Governor JOHNSON SAKAJA reacted after he was stoned and chased away like a stray dog from Toi Market?





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has broken his silence regarding the stoning and subsequent ejection from Toi Market on Saturday.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Sakaja condemned the planners of the violence meted out on him, urging the investigative authority to get to the bottom of it.

Sakaja had visited the market to assess the situation following a dawn fire incident that left traders' wares destroyed and four people killed.

However, hell broke loose when the traders started pelting Sakaja with stones as he strived to run to safety.

His team of aides took cover on his behalf, escorting him to safety as the projectiles continued to fly.

Speaking after the incident, the county boss claimed his detractors incited the hostility.

He, however, stated that his resolve to support the victims of the fire would not be impeded by such chaos.

"We visited traders affected by fire incidents at Toi Market and later at Umoja 2. Poleni sana to all affected, and condolences to the bereaved.

"Sadly, we lost 4 souls in the Toi inferno. We will support their families during this trying time.

"For the traders, we will rebuild and help you get back on your feet...For those who caused incitement, it is well; nothing will stop us from supporting our people," he said.

Preliminary reports indicate that the fire broke out as a result of an electrical fault.

The blaze started at one section of the Kibera-based market before spreading through to other stalls but the firefighters from Nairobi County arrived too late; something that infuriated traders.

Among the fatalities was a child who was burnt beyond recognition.

