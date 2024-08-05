Here is Cooperatives CS nominee WYCLIFFE OPARANYA’s net worth – No Wonder he has many wives





Monday, August 5, 2024 - The proposed Cabinet Secretary nominee for Cooperatives and MSMEs, Wycliffe Oparanya, has revealed his net worth.

Appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments on Sunday, Oparanya, a former ODM deputy Party leader, said his net worth is Sh 600 million.

Oparanya said his net worth was primarily in the form of buildings and homes he owns.

“My net worth is around Sh600 million made out of buildings and houses that I reside in,” said Oparnya.

The former Kakamega Governor also claimed that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had never called him to provide a statement.

Oparanya also stated that he has never been involved in corruption and assured that, if approved, the money for cooperatives will be safe in his hands.

“Nobody has come to me to write a statement. I have never been given a chance to tell my story,” Oparanya remarked.

The Cooperatives CS nominee also said if approved by the National Assembly, he is ready to resign if found guilty of graft.

“If you give me this position and I am found guilty of stealing money from Kakamega County, I am ready to resign,” Oparanya added.

Oparanya has two official wives and recently introduced his girlfriend.

