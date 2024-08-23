RUTO has reportedly built a lavish home for CS SOIPAN TUYA right opposite where UHURU retired in Narok - DETAILS EMERGE

Friday, August 23, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya reportedly has a lavish home right opposite where former President Uhuru Kenyatta built a retirement home in Narok.
According to blogger Aoko Otieno, President William Ruto
built Tuya the house using state resources.
Ruto is allegedly trying to compete with the Kenyattas.
Rumours of Tuya’s alleged affair with the Head of State have
been going round for quite some time.
Tuya dumped her husband Stephen Kudate, a former MCA, after
she was nominated to the Cabinet.
She used her position in the Government to block his access
to their homes.
Kudate told the
court they were legally married having observed all traditional marriage rites
but in September 2022, Tuya deserted her matrimonial home when she assumed
office as CS.
Kudate in response to an application filed by Tuya seeking upkeep
and child maintenance, denied neglecting the children they sired together.
He claimed the CS deliberately excluded him from participating in
their children’s welfare.
Tuya is among the lucky Cabinet Secretaries who were
re-appointed after Ruto dissolved the Cabinet.
Ruto elevated her by assigning her the powerful defence
docket.
