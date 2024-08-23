RUTO has reportedly built a lavish home for CS SOIPAN TUYA right opposite where UHURU retired in Narok - DETAILS EMERGE







Friday, August 23, 2024 - Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya reportedly has a lavish home right opposite where former President Uhuru Kenyatta built a retirement home in Narok.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, President William Ruto built Tuya the house using state resources.

Ruto is allegedly trying to compete with the Kenyattas.

Rumours of Tuya’s alleged affair with the Head of State have been going round for quite some time.

Tuya dumped her husband Stephen Kudate, a former MCA, after she was nominated to the Cabinet.

She used her position in the Government to block his access to their homes.

Kudate told the court they were legally married having observed all traditional marriage rites but in September 2022, Tuya deserted her matrimonial home when she assumed office as CS.

Kudate in response to an application filed by Tuya seeking upkeep and child maintenance, denied neglecting the children they sired together.

He claimed the CS deliberately excluded him from participating in their children’s welfare.

Tuya is among the lucky Cabinet Secretaries who were re-appointed after Ruto dissolved the Cabinet.

Ruto elevated her by assigning her the powerful defence docket.

