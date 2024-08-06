RUSSELL WILSON lavishes stepson FUTURE Jr. with loving words as he lands job







Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Russell Wilson is hailing his stepson for landing a job with the Steelers.

Russel, a nine-time Pro Bowler left the Denver Broncos after a doomed season in Colorado and eventually landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will reportedly pay him a mere $1.2 million this year, with the rest of Wilson's salary coming from the $37.8 million the Broncos owe him.

In a post on social media on Monday, August 5, Wilson announced that his stepson Future Jr. will work with the Steelers this season as a ballboy and in the locker room.

Wilson wrote: "I’m full of Joy! Nothing better than seeing you smile & become a young man. I am so proud of you Future! Working as a ball boy for the @Steelers & in Locker Room. Being so dedicated to sports and everything you embark on!

"You’re the sunshine of my life. I love you. Keep Winning son! There is nothing you can’t do w/ Jesus on your side! Love you to Heaven & Back!"





Social media users have hailed Russell for loving Future out loud.