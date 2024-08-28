RAILA’s ally JOYCE BENSOUDA lectures RUTO like a child over his continuous lies and unkept promises – Look!





Thursday, August 28, 2024 - Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Osogo Bensouda read the riot act to President William Ruto regarding unkept promises.

This comes as the president begins his official tour of the Nyanza region.

Addressing the press, the lawmaker highlighted the Bottom-Up Economic Model that the Head of State used to rise to power, noting that funding for women representatives was reduced to Ksh500 million due to austerity measures following the fall of the Finance Bill 2024.

Bensouda decried the slashing of Ksh300 million from their budget, calling for the allocations to be increased to Ksh5 billion as it limits the power of women reps to deliver to their electorate.

She also lamented the pace at which funding for procuring and distributing sanitary towels to Kenyan women was availed, citing menstrual flow as a constant occurrence that is not subject to exchequer approval.

In matters of development, she listed her priorities, including markets in Rongo and Ratala, saying she is not a flower girl but rather a worker.

She publicly stated that she was monitoring the situation of the two-thirds gender rule in Parliament, reminding President Ruto that he is seeking a second term and that affairs of women must be considered.

She lamented the poor implementation of CBC and infrastructural facilities in public primary schools and highlighted looming gaps in the system as some children have never seen digital devices while others are competent in them.

Osogo, as a result, reminded the President that in the national development blueprint Vision 2030, education ought to be free to all.

She presented her amendments to the university funding model, describing it as a Pandora's box.

She argued that there was no structure to manage the billions in the new model from a central fund, citing concerns about the potential for corruption due to the lack of oversight.

She, therefore, suggested that MCAs should be in charge of village polytechnics because they are in contact with the wards and asked for the mapping of all village polytechnics across the country to determine resource allocation fairly.

