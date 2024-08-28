RAILA’s ally JOYCE BENSOUDA lectures RUTO like a child over his continuous lies and unkept promises – Look!

Thursday, August 28, 2024 - Homa Bay Woman Representative Joyce Osogo Bensouda read the riot act to President William Ruto regarding unkept promises.
This comes as the president begins his
official tour of the Nyanza region.
Addressing the press, the lawmaker highlighted the Bottom-Up Economic Model that the Head of State used to rise to power, noting that funding for women representatives was reduced to Ksh500 million due to austerity measures following the fall of the Finance Bill 2024.
Bensouda decried the slashing of Ksh300
million from their budget, calling for the allocations to be increased to Ksh5
billion as it limits the power of women reps to deliver to their electorate.
She also lamented the pace at which funding
for procuring and distributing sanitary towels to Kenyan women was availed, citing
menstrual flow as a constant occurrence that is not subject to exchequer
approval.
In matters of development, she listed her
priorities, including markets in Rongo and Ratala, saying she is not a flower
girl but rather a worker.
She publicly stated that she was monitoring
the situation of the two-thirds gender rule in Parliament, reminding President
Ruto that he is seeking a second term and that affairs of women must be
considered.
She lamented the poor implementation of CBC
and infrastructural facilities in public primary schools and highlighted
looming gaps in the system as some children have never seen digital devices
while others are competent in them.
Osogo, as a result, reminded the President
that in the national development blueprint Vision 2030, education ought to be
free to all.
She presented her amendments to the university funding model, describing it as a Pandora's box.
She argued that there was no structure to manage the billions in the new model from a central fund, citing concerns about the potential for corruption due to the lack of oversight.
She, therefore, suggested that MCAs should be
in charge of village polytechnics because they are in contact with the wards
and asked for the mapping of all village polytechnics across the country to
determine resource allocation fairly.
