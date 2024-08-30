Pupils at Bigogo Primary School in Nyamira stage protests after their headmaster was transferred and accuse the new headteacher of stealing school funds (VIDEO).





Friday, August 30, 2024 - Pupils at Bigogo Primary School in Nyamira County stormed out of their classes and staged protests along a busy road in the area after their headmaster was transferred.

The striking pupils carried twigs and chanted "Haki Yetu" in unison, demanding the return of their transferred headmaster.

They also accused the new headmaster of embezzling school funds.

The strike paralyzed learning at the public school.

Watch the video.

Gen Alpha Students of Bigogo Primary School in Manga, Nyamira county have decided to demonstrate as a result of their headmaster getting transferred claiming that the new head teacher is stealing school Funds! pic.twitter.com/PaXews4Ssb — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 30, 2024

