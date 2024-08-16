Police make multiple arrests in connection with MATTHEW PERRY’s death

Friday, August 16, 2024 - The police in California have made multiple arrests in connection with Hollywood actor, Matthew Perry’s death, according to a new report.
The beloved Friends actor was found dead at his home on
October 28, at the age of 54 and an autopsy later revealed he had been killed
by ‘acute effects of ketamine’, with a police investigation into what led to
his death currently ongoing.
According to US media outlets, arrests were made in Southern
California on Thursday, August 15.
Multiple law enforcement agencies enforced the arrests to
determine who supplied Perry with the ketamine.
They reportedly seized phones, computers and other
electronic equipment amid the investigation.
In December, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical
Examiner said that he died from the ‘acute effects of ketamine’ and that the
manner of death was ‘an accident.’
The report by the examiner shared that Perry was receiving
‘ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety,’ with his last known
treatment one and a half weeks before his death.
The report added: ‘The ketamine in his system at death could
not be from that infusion therapy.’
Police reportedly told TMZ that the drug he ingested was not
legally prescribed which sparked a criminal inquiry from several agencies,
including the DEA and LAPD with at least one doctor thought to have been
arrested, along with several dealers.
Text messages were also reportedly uncovered, allegedly
discussing the ketamine that he wanted, how they were getting it, and the price
he was paying.
The identities of those taken into custody have not been
shared, and the possible charges they could face were not made public.
According to People magazine, a law enforcement
investigative insider said that the investigation was ‘nearing its conclusion’,
and police believed that ‘multiple people’ should be charged, adding that the
US Attorney’s Office will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press
charges.
0 Comments