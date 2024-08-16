Police make multiple arrests in connection with MATTHEW PERRY’s death







Friday, August 16, 2024 - The police in California have made multiple arrests in connection with Hollywood actor, Matthew Perry’s death, according to a new report.

The beloved Friends actor was found dead at his home on October 28, at the age of 54 and an autopsy later revealed he had been killed by ‘acute effects of ketamine’, with a police investigation into what led to his death currently ongoing.

According to US media outlets, arrests were made in Southern California on Thursday, August 15.

Multiple law enforcement agencies enforced the arrests to determine who supplied Perry with the ketamine.

They reportedly seized phones, computers and other electronic equipment amid the investigation.

In December, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner said that he died from the ‘acute effects of ketamine’ and that the manner of death was ‘an accident.’

The report by the examiner shared that Perry was receiving ‘ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety,’ with his last known treatment one and a half weeks before his death.

The report added: ‘The ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy.’

Police reportedly told TMZ that the drug he ingested was not legally prescribed which sparked a criminal inquiry from several agencies, including the DEA and LAPD with at least one doctor thought to have been arrested, along with several dealers.

Text messages were also reportedly uncovered, allegedly discussing the ketamine that he wanted, how they were getting it, and the price he was paying.

The identities of those taken into custody have not been shared, and the possible charges they could face were not made public.

According to People magazine, a law enforcement investigative insider said that the investigation was ‘nearing its conclusion’, and police believed that ‘multiple people’ should be charged, adding that the US Attorney’s Office will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press charges.