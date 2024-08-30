Mother of 3 cries out after her husband of 24 years divorced her because 'she is not educated enough to be his wife'







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - A middle-aged Ghanaian woman has shared her emotional ordeal of being divorced by her husband after 24 years of marriage, citing her lack of education as the reason for the separation.

The woman, who made an appearance on SOMPA FM, revealed that her ex-husband is an immigration officer.

Despite having three children together, the woman expressed her deep sorrow and frustration over the divorce. She lamented that after more than two decades of marriage, her husband chose to end their relationship because he believed she was not educated enough to be his wife.

Adding to her distress, the woman disclosed that she received no financial compensation or support following the divorce. "After 24 years of being together, he divorced me without giving me GH¢1," she stated, visibly upset during the interview.

Her story has resonated with many listeners, sparking discussions on the challenges faced by women in long-term marriages, particularly those who may not have had the opportunity to pursue formal education.