Member of Rwanda's Paralympic women's sitting volleyball team declared missing in Paris







Friday, August 30, 2024 - A member of Rwanda's Paralympic women's sitting volleyball team has gone missing in Paris.

According to Mail Online, the athlete did not appear at the opening ceremony, despite arriving in the French capital earlier this month.

On August 20, she left her accommodation in Paris to visit a restaurant with a group of people but did not return.

A police investigation has since been launched.

This was confirmed in a statement on Wednesday morning, before the Paralympic opening ceremony.

The police statement said the 'worrying disappearance' was being looked into and that it had been referred to the BRDP [the Brigade for the Suppression of Crimes against Persons].'

The Rwandan ambassador has since made a visit to the location of the athlete’s disappearance.

Despite missing one of their squad members, Rwanda's women began their sitting volleyball campaign at Paris 2024 on Thursday.

They lost 3-0 (25-13, 25-10, 25-7) to Brazil.