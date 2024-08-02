Manchester United new signing, LENY YORO, ruled out for three months due to injury







Thursday, August 1, 2024 - Manchester United’s summer signing, Leny Yoro has been ruled out for three months due to injury.

The 18-year-old French defender, who joined the club for £52 million, sustained the injury during Saturday’s pre-season match against Arsenal.

Yoro was seen wearing a protective boot and using crutches at the team’s training base at UCLA, and it has now been confirmed that he will be sidelined until the end of October.

Yoro’s absence means he will miss nine Premier League matches, including key fixtures against Liverpool, Tottenham, and Aston Villa.

Further tests will be conducted upon his return to the UK to assess the full extent of the injury.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund, who also suffered an injury in the Arsenal game, will be out for six weeks due to a hamstring issue. Hojlund, who scored United’s opening goal against Arsenal, will miss the upcoming Liverpool game on September 1 and will be sidelined until after the September international break.