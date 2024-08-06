Man in dilemma over retaining 700k job that is not mentally stimulating or taking 500k job that gives room for mental growth







Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A man's situation has led to a conversation on X after his story was shared on the platform.

An X user explained that her friend is in a dilemma over staying in his current job that pays him 700k to do just routine admin work that doesn't task his brain or accepting a job offer that pays him 200k less but comes with learning opportunity.

She wrote: "My friend is in a dilemma.

"His current job pays about 700k however he basically does nothing. His brain isn’t tasked. He just does routinal admin work.

"He has an offer with a lower pay. 500k. However with crazy learning opportunity. Intellectual stimulation.

"His concern is for his employability skill in the future if he keeps doing this routinal work for a 200k pay difference and I completely understand that.

"But 200k difference every month is actually a lot. 2.4M per year

"Which would you take?"