Man in dilemma over retaining 700k job that is not mentally stimulating or taking 500k job that gives room for mental growth

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - A man's situation has led to a conversation on X after his story was shared on the platform.
An X user explained that her friend is in a dilemma over
staying in his current job that pays him 700k to do just routine admin work
that doesn't task his brain or accepting a job offer that pays him 200k less
but comes with learning opportunity.
She wrote: "My friend is in a dilemma.
"His current job pays about 700k however he basically
does nothing. His brain isn’t tasked. He just does routinal admin work.
"He has an offer with a lower pay. 500k. However with
crazy learning opportunity. Intellectual stimulation.
"His concern is for his employability skill in the
future if he keeps doing this routinal work for a 200k pay difference and I
completely understand that.
"But 200k difference every month is actually a lot.
2.4M per year
"Which would you take?"
