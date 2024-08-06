AYRA STARR hangs out with RIHANNA at the crop over festival in Barbados

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Ayra Starr and Rihanna met up in Barbados and got to hang out at the Crop Over Festival.
Photos from the carnival show both singers hanging out in
the same carnival booth.
This comes just months after the two met at a Fenty
Beauty show in London.
The Crop Over festival is a 3-month-long festival of
Barbadian music, arts, food, culture, and more. Since its inception in 1974, it
has become a yearly event aimed at attracting tourists to the island and
keeping the local folk culture alive.
The festival usually kicks off in June and runs until the
first Monday in August with a grand carnival parade known as Kadooment Day,
considered the biggest Caribbean carnival.
See a video of Ayra Starr and Rihanna below.
Ayra Starr & Rihanna link up once again at the crop over festival in Barbados 🇧🇧 ❤ pic.twitter.com/SE9ls9hdrZ— Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) August 6, 2024
0 Comments