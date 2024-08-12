Man breaks Guinness World Record for longest time with no sleep







Monday, August 12, 2024 - A man has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest time without sleep.

YouTuber Norme, 19, went without sleep for 12 days.

His viral livestream showed him complete his vigil, with police constantly checking in on him.

Throughout the 12-day long stint, Norme’s fans called the authorities to check on him because of concerns for his health, while social media admins carried out multiple platform bans on the creator.

When he broke the record with 264 hours and 24 minutes, Norme had 9,000 viewers on ‘Rumble’, alternative platform to YouTube.

Towards the end of the 12-days, ambulances and police cars lined the streets outside his house, where Norme was “competing” as friends watched on.

The previous record for no sleep was held by a man called Randy Gardner, who stayed awake for 11 straight days when he was 17 in 1964. Randy reportedly experienced hallucinations and extreme confusion during the attempt, while scientists documented his every move.

Since Randy took the record, there have been two other people to stay up over 400 hours - McDonald and Maureen Weston, but Guinness does not recognise the attempt.

All previous attempts at the record had medical professionals on board to monitor them. Norme didn't, which prompted concerns for his welfare.