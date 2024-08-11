"League? Which league? KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH slams GACHAGUA for saying he is in the same league with President RUTO.





Sunday, August 11,2024 - Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichungwah has criticized Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for saying he is not in the same league as MPs who are causing divisions in the Mt Kenya region.

During a development tour in the Mt Kenya region on Saturday, Gachagua asked MPs to "play their league," claiming that some of them were engaged in divisive politics in the region.

"I ask the MPs to do their work. The work of the presidency is mine and the president's.

"We're the ones with a say and if we haven't said anything, others should keep quiet.

"Concentrate on your job and let the president and deputy president play their league.

"Don't bring divisive politics into this region," Gachagua remarked.

However, in a rejoinder, Ichung'wah told off the second in command that the president was way above 'his league'.

"League? Which league? President William Ruto ain’t in that league. Way above. Deal with your situation," Ichung'wah stated.

