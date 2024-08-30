KHRC counters RUTO’s lies with names of those abducted and killed under his watch – Look! He never expected this





Friday, August 30, 2024 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has taken a swipe at President William Ruto over his claims that he was not aware of any cases of alleged police abductions.

The Commission in its statement termed Ruto’s comments as a blatant lie and vowed to hold him accountable for the cases of forced disappearances.

According to the lobby group, the kins of those abducted and killed during the recent anti-government demonstrations were yet to receive any compensation despite the government's being privy to such incidents occurring across the country.

“President Ruto's claim that he's unaware of any Kenyan forcibly disappeared by security agents during anti-government protests is a blatant lie,” the commission claimed.

“On this International Day of the Disappeared, William Ruto must be held accountable for these enforced disappearances that happened under his command.”

While insisting on the matter, KHRC went ahead to unveil the names of those who were reportedly abducted and those killed during the recent nationwide protests.

The latest statement by the human rights commission comes hours after the Head of State directed the Interior Ministry to expedite all cases of alleged abductions.

The Head of State who spoke during a town hall meeting in Kisumu, assured Kenyans that the government would take firm and decisive action against those found culpable.

While addressing the matter, the president revealed he was not aware of any abduction case reported during the recent anti-government protests.

He called on Kenyans whose kin reportedly disappeared without trace during the recent demonstrations to report any such case to the Ministry of Interior for investigations.

