KHRC counters RUTO’s lies with names of those abducted and killed under his watch – Look! He never expected this

Friday, August 30, 2024 - The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) has taken a swipe at President William Ruto over his claims that he was not aware of any cases of alleged police abductions.
The Commission in its statement
termed Ruto’s comments as a blatant lie and vowed to hold him accountable for
the cases of forced disappearances.
According to the lobby group,
the kins of those abducted and killed during the recent anti-government
demonstrations were yet to receive any compensation despite the government's
being privy to such incidents occurring across the country.
“President Ruto's claim that
he's unaware of any Kenyan forcibly disappeared by security agents during
anti-government protests is a blatant lie,” the commission claimed.
“On this International Day of
the Disappeared, William Ruto must be held accountable for these enforced
disappearances that happened under his command.”
While insisting on the matter,
KHRC went ahead to unveil the names of those who were reportedly abducted and
those killed during the recent nationwide protests.
The latest statement by the
human rights commission comes hours after the Head of State directed the
Interior Ministry to expedite all cases of alleged abductions.
The Head of State who spoke
during a town hall meeting in Kisumu, assured Kenyans that the government would
take firm and decisive action against those found culpable.
While addressing the matter, the
president revealed he was not aware of any abduction case reported during the
recent anti-government protests.
He called on Kenyans whose kin
reportedly disappeared without trace during the recent demonstrations to report
any such case to the Ministry of Interior for investigations.
