It’s party after party for ODM bigwigs after joining Government - See how they celebrated MAMA IDA ODINGA’s birthday in style (PHOTOs).

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida, celebrated her birthday in style at a lavish party attended by prominent ODM leaders, including Cabinet Secretaries Hassan Joho and Opiyo Wandayi.

Several Governors among them Johnson Sakaja, Anne Waiguru, Wavinya Ndeti, and Abdulswamad Sherrif Nasir had also been invited.

Abdulswamad took to his X account and penned down a heartfelt message to Mama Ida as she turned a year older.

“Dr. Odinga is a lady that I hold in high regard and it was an honor to join fellow friends and family in celebrating her life on this special occasion of her birthday as she raises awareness on mental wellness,” he wrote.

Raila was pictured on the dancefloor with his wife as they reminisced about their youthful days during the memorable party in a posh city hotel.

He wore a Kaunda suit and signature hat while his wife looked stylish in a gold dress.

See photos of the party.

