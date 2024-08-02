I have no pending corruption case – OPARANYA says even as EACC fingers him for theft of Sh 1.3 billion





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Former Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has written to Parliament disputing claims by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) that he has a pending corruption case.

Oparanya, who has been nominated by President William Ruto as Co-operatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary, wrote to the EACC on Thursday and informed them that he has no graft case.

EACC had on Tuesday written to Parliament informing them that Oparanya has a pending court case on various charges including money laundering, conflict of interest, and abuse of office involving Sh1.3 billion.

The commission said that even though the former Kakamega governor obtained conservatory orders preventing his arrest or prosecution, “the matter is pending in court”.

But on Thursday, Oparanya wrote to the clerk and dismissed EACC’s version of the story, saying all corruption charges that had been leveled against him by the commission were dropped by the ODPP.

Through Marende and Nyaundi Advocates, Oparanya, who is in the fourth batch of CS nominees to be vetted on August 4, termed EACC’s communication to the House as malicious.

“The letter by the EACC dated July 29, 2024 disregards and ignores a letter by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, dated July 8, 2024, in which he informed the EACC that he 'has reviewed the decision to charge all the suspects in the matter and directed that the file be closed for lack of sufficient evidence,” Oparanya said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST