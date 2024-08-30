How to Grow Business and Attract New Partners
Do you want to receive a 40 percent commission from each referred
player? Then join the 1xBet affiliate program!
Affiliate marketing
has long become a profitable, online business that competes with traditional
entrepreneurship. Thanks to modern tools, you can quickly increase traffic to
your resource and make money by redirecting traffic to another site. Using the example
of the
bookmaker company 1xBet, we will tell you how to join a number of
partners and receive high income.
How does the affiliate program work?
Affiliate marketing
can be called sales with the help of partners, who can be owners of websites or
popular pages on social networks, Internet marketers, famous bloggers, traffic
arbitrageurs and many other active Internet users. After agreeing with a large
company, the partners’ media resources become platforms for promoting their
products or services.
Do you feel like you
have the potential to become a member of the global bookmaker 1xBet affiliate
program? Then apply! Its main condition is maximum information content. Provide
detailed information about yourself and your resources. Create an account, wait
for your application to be confirmed and promote various company content on
your media resources.
What content are we talking about?
• Affiliate links:
unique links that track each partner's activity and allow you to determine who
brought the client to the 1xBet platform.
• Advertising banners
and materials: banners, text ads and other advertising materials that can be
placed on your resources. They help attract visitors' attention and direct them
to the bookmaker's platform.
Types of traffic in advertising
If you are involved in
traffic arbitrage, it is important to understand what types of traffic exist.
• Targeted
advertising. This is a type of online advertising that uses methods and
settings to search for the target audience in accordance with specified
parameters. Targeted advertising allows you to determine who sees your content.
• Contextual
advertising. This type of traffic comes from search engines when a user
searches for information using specific keywords. Such online advertising
allows you to attract customers interested in your offer.
• Push notifications.
These are messages sent to users' devices through a browser or mobile
application. They can be used to drive traffic to your site.
• SEO (search engine
optimization). This is a set of processes that allow you to improve your
website for ranking in search engines. This method will help attract a larger
audience, increase sales and make the company more recognizable. Proper content
optimization allows you to attract visitors from search engines for free.
• Newsletters. Email
and SMS campaigns can effectively drive traffic if targeted to the right
audience.
• Blogs. If you have a
blog, posts can drive traffic from search engines and social media.
• Teasers. Small
clickable ads that generate interest.
Traffic monetization
If you've successfully
driven traffic to your site through arbitrage, it's important to know how to
monetize it.
• Selling advertising
space. If your site attracts a large audience, you can sell advertising space
to other gaming and betting related companies.
• Own rates and
services. Use all your creativity and generate content yourself. Provide your
visitors with expert predictions and analytics, or organize your own bets.
1xPartners affiliate program
The bookmaker
company 1xBet invites everyone to take advantage of the favorable
conditions of the 1xPartners program, which provides solid and stable income to
its partners. The affiliate program is a process of continuous improvement.
Publish new marketing materials and exciting content, adapting to changing
market conditions. To attract players more easily to the 1xBet platform,
advertise regular promotions and bonuses the bookmaker offers.
You will always have
access to a huge library of promotional materials from which you can choose the
most engaging content for your audience. The company will provide you with a
personal manager who will advise you on traffic optimization, advertising strategy
and other important nuances. The more players you refer to 1xBet, the higher
your commission amount will be.
1xBet launched its
affiliate program in 2016. 1xPartners is now available in 69 languages and in
numerous countries across four continents. Regardless of where they live,
people can become 1xBet affiliates and start making an income from driving
traffic to its site without needing any extra software.
1xPartners has
expanded the number of countries from which we have clients to 150. This has
allowed us to increase the number of active affiliates by 130 percent and the
number of our partners to 200,000. We have automatic weekly commission payments
and over 250 payment methods – all for the convenience of our partners.
Favorable commission using RevShare system
Affiliate programs
offer a variety of reward models for partners, but the most profitable is
RevShare when the partner receives a certain percentage of the player’s
spending on the bookmaker’s platform. Other payment options include a
percentage of the deposit, bets or turnover. The 1xBet partner will receive up
to 40 percent for referred players.
With our program, you
receive not only a stable income but also confidence in the future – often
cooperation with 1xBet lasts for many years. By joining 1xBet, you get the
guarantee that you have chosen a reliable company that has been a leader in the
betting industry for 16 years and will not close overnight. 1xBet also offers
each partner individual conditions, which can be discussed with a personal
manager.
Worldwide partners trust
Are you ready to start
making money with affiliate marketing? Join the 1xBet affiliate program today
and start earning up to 40 percent commission on all referred players!
1xBet actively develops partnerships with
leading sports clubs and organizations, strengthening its position in the
global market. The company is an official partner of FC Barcelona, Paris
Saint-Germain, the Italian Serie A, and the Confederation of African Football.
These collaborations highlight 1xBet's commitment to supporting sports as a
long-term strategy.
The company has
repeatedly been nominated and won prestigious professional trophies. In 2023,
1xBet received the Innovator of the Year
award from the International Gaming Awards (IGA). In 2024, it was recognized as
the Best Sportsbook Operator in Africa
at the SiGMA Africa 2024 conference.
In the betting
industry, 1xBet is a symbol of
success and reliability, supports partners and clients as well as actively
participates in sports development in all regions of its presence.
