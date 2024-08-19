How 300 Standard Media Group employees were fired mercilessly at night without a notice while asleep.





Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - An insider has written to Robert Alai revealing the plight of about 300 employees of Standard Media Group who were fired at night.

Read the post.

Hi Alai, Please bring this to the attention of Kenyans. Many Kenyans are aware that a few days ago, a content creator threatened to commit suicide at the Standard Group offices because of salary arrears - stretching to eight months.

The man who had climbed up the storey building was immediately paid and the company issued a statement immediately. Look at the extent he had to go to get his dues.

So here is the story about the Standard. On Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 at 11PM, the Standard Group shared a statement that said it was planning to lay off 300 employees under the guise of redundancy.

This came as a shock to many and some were not aware until the next morning as the statement was shared when they were asleep.

"The redundancy notice takes effect upon expiry of the one-month notice issued today (July 31, 2024) and is expected to affect more than 300 employees across various departments. All the affected employees will be duly informed in writing," the company said.

On Wednesday, July 31st, people reported to work. At around 3PM, people started receiving letters from the HR. Less than 16 hours since issuing the statement.

The employees were sent on leave immediately. Even those who were at work were required to vacate.

“As Management seeks to effect the changes in the review process, you are required to proceed on leave with immediate effect as from 31st July 2024.

"Further communication will be shared with you as the organizational reviews take place. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD,” the email from the HR read in part.

They had no option but to leave. They went home in numbers. My sister who we depend on entirely as we are still in school came home unable to talk. She was in tears and that broke me down. Why am I writing this?

1. The Standard Group sent home the 300 employees, sent them on mandatory leave. This did not come with any notice.

They forced them to go home without outlining how long the leave was to last.

2. The Standard Group forced my sister and her colleagues on leave so that the company would not compensate their leave days.

3. The Standard Group immediately deactivated their work emails yet they are still employees. They are still in company WhatsApp groups seeing people planning life after them - Mental Torture.

4. The company deactivated their access. Their job tags which they use to open the gates stopped working that evening. Those who tried to gain access to the premises to pick up their stuff from the lockers were repulsed by a contingent of police officers.

Why treat your employees as thugs? Employees who have stood by you when you were sinking. This serves as a reminder, to never be loyal to an employer.

5. These people were sent on mandatory leave without any pay. They were sent home without any salary or even half of it. Speaking to my sister, she has not been paid for six months and counting.

Who sends you away end month without even a shilling? Why can’t they pay them and let them go? My sister does not know what her fate is. She does not know if she will ever get her money.

She has suffered for that company to the extent ni kama anakuwa mwenda wazimu. Currently, our house is being locked. Hana pesa na pia mimi bado niko shule.

Worse off she has been so quiet and drinking herself out with the cheapest of liquor. Juzi we had to rush her to hospital. She has no medical cover, no nothing. Not even NHIF. The company does not remit NHIF, NSSF, PAYE.

Hawa wasee wanaishi kama mbuzi.

They have no savings, no cover, no nothing. Wakigongwa kwa barabara hakuna tofauti na mbuzi.

Tafadhali, let us call out that company. We need justice for our siblings. If they want to sack them, wawalipe waende. They have not refused. Just pay them and let them go.

Many men in that company have lost their families.

They have been divorced.

Some have sent their children back home.

Do all the employees need to go and pull drama before being paid?

The new CEO is also quiet on this. Sad. Oooh Standard!!! Lipeni watu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.