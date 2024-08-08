He was targeted by an overzealous officer - NELLY's lawyer responds to his arrest for possession of ecstacy pills







Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Rapper/singer, Nelly's lawyer has criticized his recent arrest in Missouri, USA after he was charged for drug possession after officers found alleged ecstasy pills on him.

The 49-year-old rapper was arrested on Wednesday morning, August 7 in the Hollywood Casino in St. Charles.

He was also charged for driving without insurance.

Responding to the arrest, Nelly's lawyer, Scott Rosenblum said he was "targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer."

“After winning several jackpots, at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater; instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants,” he told the outlet.

“The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts including one just a week prior without incident or a background check.”

He said that the Nelly was searched "without probably cause."

“I am 100 percent confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct,” he said.

Nelly‘s arrest comes two months after reports he and Ashanti secretly got married at the end of 2023. Earlier this year, Ashanti also revealed she was pregnant with their first child!