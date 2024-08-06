GACHAGUA admits that he is working with UHURU after President RUTO started working with RAILA ODINGA

Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has admitted that he is working with former President Uhuru Kenyatta the same way President William Ruto is working with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.
In a joint interview with Gikuyu media stations on Sunday, Gachagua noted that both Uhuru and his mother, Mama Ngina, and the
residents of Mt Kenya had accepted his apology for previous comments.
Gachagua revealed that he
frequently communicates with Uhuru and that they are collaborating on several
initiatives.
"Uhuru, Mama Ngina and the
mountain people accepted my apology. And besides speaking more often, there are
things we are doing together," said Gachagua.
Gachagua urged Mt Kenya residents
not to allow their children to be used to undermine the "king" of the
Kikuyu community.
He also stated that despite
Uhuru’s warnings, the region did not heed his advice, recalling an incident
where he was embarrassed at Kasarani during the handover ceremony.
"He went to Kasarani embarrassed and handed over the sword. Now it has been two years since then, why are we still blaming him for our problems like the economy?
"Let us leave
him alone. Let him rest and for us, the problems we have as a government we
should handle them ourselves," he requested.
