Former CS EUGENE WAMALWA speaks on being a deadbeat dad after a Congolese LADY claimed that he abandoned their son (VIDEO).





Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - Former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has responded to allegations from a Congolese woman who accused him of being a deadbeat dad to their 19-year-old son.

The woman alleged that Wamalwa had never supported their son since he was born, adding that she was struggling financially despite the seasoned politician being a man of means.

Wamalwa responded to the deadbeat allegations during an interview on the Iko Nini podcast.

He said he arranged a meeting with the woman and the alleged son to discuss the situation.

During the meeting, they agreed that a DNA test would be conducted to confirm the boy’s paternity.

Wamalwa emphasized that he would take full responsibility if the DNA test confirmed the boy as his son.

He further asserted that according to his Luyha culture, no man should abandon his offspring.

According to Wamalwa, the woman who came out exposing him is well known to him and might have had an engagement with her.

Watch the video of his interview on the Iko Nini podcast, where he clarified the issue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.