Family of billionaire RICHARD LUGNER go to 'war' over his fortune following his death two months after marrying sixth wife







Thursday, August 15, 2024 - A potential feud is brewing over the vast fortune of late Austrian entrepreneur Richard Lugner, who passed away at the age of 91 on Monday at his villa in Vienna.

Lugner, widely known for his lavish lifestyle and for escorting celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton to high-profile events, left behind a complex legacy that could spark a fierce battle among his heirs.

Lugner, who married his sixth wife, Simone Reilaender, just two months ago, had declared that she would become the "sole boss" of his business empire upon his death. However, the billionaire also included his four children and Simone in his will, setting the stage for a possible legal tussle over his estate.

Sources close to the family have indicated that a major dispute may be imminent, with questions surrounding who will inherit the rights to live in Lugner's villa and control his extensive business interests.

"There will be a huge tussle over the inheritance," a source told German tabloid Bild. "Who will have the right to live in the villa? Who will get what from the foundations? The properties are not bad either."

The source also suggested that Christina Lugner, Richard's fourth wife, is determined to secure a substantial portion of the inheritance for her daughter, Jacqueline. "Christina Lugner will fight with all means to ensure that Jacqueline gets as much as possible," the source claimed.

Christina Lugner, who had earlier expressed her grief over Richard's passing, told Austrian media that she and her daughter would work to preserve Richard's legacy. "Our daughter Jacqueline will do everything in her power to ensure that Richard's legacy is preserved and that everything is implemented as Richard wished," she said.

Despite the looming legal battle, Christina also shared moments of reflection and mourning, saying, "We're hugging and crying. Then we're telling funny stories from the past. That's how we balance it out."

Richard Lugner's final months were marked by serious health issues. In June, he was rushed to the hospital with crippling back pain, which he dismissed as a result of a tough bike workout. However, a month later, on July 12, he was admitted to Vienna General Hospital with a ruptured heart valve. Surgeons discovered that his mitral valve was leaking, causing blood to flow in the wrong direction around his body.

Lugner, ever the planner, had already made arrangements for his funeral, revealing that he had even ordered his gravestone. "I wanted to have everything arranged. My heirs should know what to do," he said.

Lugner's marriage to actress Simone in June was a star-studded affair in Vienna. Despite their 49-year age difference, Simone made it clear that it didn't hold them back on their wedding night, boasting to local media, "We had a very long wedding night. Longer than the wedding day." Simone now runs his Vienna shopping mall.

With his passing, the fate of Lugner's fortune and the impending family feud will undoubtedly be closely watched as his heirs prepare for what could be a prolonged legal battle.